Goa Under Scrutiny: Cash-for-Jobs Scam Allegations Stir Political Tempest

The Goa crime branch is investigating allegations by Puja Naik, accused in a cash-for-jobs scam, implicating a state minister and two officials in a multi-crore fraud. Allegations arose after Naik's video claimed Rs 17.68 crores were paid to officials. The opposition calls for a judicial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:43 IST
The Goa crime branch is meticulously reviewing allegations made by Puja Naik, who accused significant figures of involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam. Naik's claims, which suggest a state minister and two government officials were entangled in the scheme, have heightened political tensions in the region.

Naik, currently on bail, posted a video on social media alleging she transferred Rs 17.68 crores between 2019 and 2022 to secure government jobs. Despite her arrest last year, her latest statements have intensified scrutiny, leading to a detailed investigation by the crime branch.

The opposition has seized upon these accusations to demand accountability, pressing for a judicial inquiry into the minister's alleged role while criticizing the government for purportedly shielding culpable parties. The crime branch continues to probe the veracity of Naik's statements as new evidence emerges.

