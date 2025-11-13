Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea as Premature in Cauvery River Project Dispute
The Supreme Court has dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea against the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project by Karnataka, labeling it premature. The project's approval depends on compliance with state objections and expert opinions from the CWRC and CWMA. Karnataka must release water as directed by the court.
The Supreme Court has decided against advancing Tamil Nadu's objections to Karnataka's Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project on the Cauvery River, describing the plea as 'premature.'
Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria noted that the project would undergo further evaluation once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is prepared and expert opinions are obtained from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Emphasizing the need for professional expertise, the bench reiterated that the court's role remains advisory, stressing that Karnataka must comply with water release orders or face contempt charges.
