Left Menu

Philippines Corruption Scandal: High-Profile Arrests by Christmas

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a sweeping crackdown on a corruption scandal involving flood control projects, implicating 37 powerful figures including senators and business people. With public outrage growing, Marcos promises many will be jailed by Christmas as lawsuits for graft, tax evasion, and plunder intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:06 IST
Philippines Corruption Scandal: High-Profile Arrests by Christmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a decisive move to address widespread public outrage, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced that many high-profile suspects in a massive corruption scandal will face incarceration by Christmas. This development follows allegations against 37 officials and business figures over flawed flood control projects.

An independent commission has filed criminal charges against the suspects for corruption and plunder. Additionally, 86 construction executives and nine government officials are accused of tax evasion amounting to 9 billion Pesos. Corruption has been linked to perilous infrastructure failures, exacerbating natural disasters in the typhoon-prone nation.

The government intensified its efforts by freezing assets worth 6.3 billion Pesos from the suspects. The Bureau of Customs seized luxury vehicles, and a new detention facility is prepared to accommodate those implicated. President Marcos emphasized that investigations will spare no one, as public protests intensify in response to the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Reinforces Mhari Sadak App’s Role in Grievance Redressal and Farmer Relief Initiative

Haryana CM Reinforces Mhari Sadak App’s Role in Grievance Redressal and Farm...

 India
2
Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability

Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability

 India
3
Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC

Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC

 India
4
ED Nabs Ex-Jaypee Chief in Money Laundering Scam

ED Nabs Ex-Jaypee Chief in Money Laundering Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025