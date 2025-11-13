Medical Student's Arrest Sparks Shockwaves in Terror Probe

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained Dr. Mohammad Arif, a medical student from Kanpur, as part of an investigation into the recent Delhi blast. Authorities identified Arif, studying in the cardiology department at GSVM Medical College, and detained him amid allegations of links to a terror network.

An ATS team conducted a search at Arif's residence, seizing his mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis. Preliminary investigations suggested Arif's communications with key figures linked to terror modules, deepening suspicions about his involvement. The investigation points towards a network potentially using shared email IDs to evade surveillance.

His arrest has caused palpable anxiety within GSVM Medical College, where additional precautionary screenings of cardiology students are underway. The ongoing probe by ATS and NIA has promised further revelations as they seek to uncover deeper connections to the terror modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)