Left Menu

Turkey's Call for Ceasefire Stability in Gaza

Turkey expects a planned International Stabilisation Force in Gaza to ensure the ceasefire holds. It has been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and wants to participate in the stabilisation efforts. Turkey also emphasizes the importance of unhindered humanitarian aid in line with international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:34 IST
Turkey's Call for Ceasefire Stability in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has expressed its main expectation that the planned International Stabilisation Force in Gaza will provide guarantees to maintain the ceasefire, as stated by its Defence Ministry on Thursday.

As a NATO member, Turkey has strongly criticized Israel's lengthy assault on Gaza, labeling it genocide, and has positioned itself as a key mediator in ceasefire efforts. Turkey is eager to join the stabilisation force despite facing objections from Israel.

During a briefing in Ankara, the ministry reiterated the necessity for the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza, abiding by international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

 India
2
Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

 India
3
Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025