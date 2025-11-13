Turkey's Call for Ceasefire Stability in Gaza

Turkey has expressed its main expectation that the planned International Stabilisation Force in Gaza will provide guarantees to maintain the ceasefire, as stated by its Defence Ministry on Thursday.

As a NATO member, Turkey has strongly criticized Israel's lengthy assault on Gaza, labeling it genocide, and has positioned itself as a key mediator in ceasefire efforts. Turkey is eager to join the stabilisation force despite facing objections from Israel.

During a briefing in Ankara, the ministry reiterated the necessity for the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza, abiding by international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)