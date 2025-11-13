Turkey's Call for Ceasefire Stability in Gaza
Turkey expects a planned International Stabilisation Force in Gaza to ensure the ceasefire holds. It has been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and wants to participate in the stabilisation efforts. Turkey also emphasizes the importance of unhindered humanitarian aid in line with international law.
Turkey has expressed its main expectation that the planned International Stabilisation Force in Gaza will provide guarantees to maintain the ceasefire, as stated by its Defence Ministry on Thursday.
As a NATO member, Turkey has strongly criticized Israel's lengthy assault on Gaza, labeling it genocide, and has positioned itself as a key mediator in ceasefire efforts. Turkey is eager to join the stabilisation force despite facing objections from Israel.
During a briefing in Ankara, the ministry reiterated the necessity for the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza, abiding by international law.
