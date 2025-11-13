Left Menu

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian Settlements: Synelnykove and Danylivka

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of two Ukrainian settlements, Synelnykove in Kharkiv and Danylivka in Dnipropetrovsk. The report has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed a strategic advancement in Ukraine, announcing the capture of Synelnykove located in the Kharkiv region, as well as Danylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

These reported military gains mark significant territorial advances amid ongoing conflicts in these areas.

However, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify these battlefield developments, leaving an element of uncertainty surrounding the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

