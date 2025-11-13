Russia Captures Key Ukrainian Settlements: Synelnykove and Danylivka
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of two Ukrainian settlements, Synelnykove in Kharkiv and Danylivka in Dnipropetrovsk. The report has not been independently verified by Reuters.
On Thursday, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed a strategic advancement in Ukraine, announcing the capture of Synelnykove located in the Kharkiv region, as well as Danylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
These reported military gains mark significant territorial advances amid ongoing conflicts in these areas.
However, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify these battlefield developments, leaving an element of uncertainty surrounding the claims.
