Suspension at Farah Police: Negligence in Handling Child Rape Case

In a significant turn of events, two sub-inspectors at Farah police station were suspended for allegedly not acting on a rape complaint concerning an eight-year-old girl. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar announced the suspension of Anirudh Kumar and Satish Kumar, citing negligence in their duties.

The incident came to light when the victim's father reported that the police ignored his complaint filed on October 7, regarding the September 22 rape by a local man, Kanha alias Yogesh. Instead of taking appropriate legal action, the police charged the accused with a minor offense, leading to further complications when he returned to the village.

A fresh investigation led by Deputy Superintendent Gunjan Singh revealed procedural lapses, resulting in a new FIR being filed. The accused and his uncle, who allegedly threatened the victim's father, have been arrested. Legal and departmental scrutiny against involved officers is underway, said SSP Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)