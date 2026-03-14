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Rising Jet Fuel Prices: Airlines Brace for Cost Hikes Amid Middle East Turmoil

Jet fuel prices are climbing due to Middle East conflicts causing supply disruptions, prompting airlines to prepare for fare increases. Airlines, particularly on long-haul routes, are feeling pressure. While many airlines worldwide have started increasing fares, the US has yet to follow, though price hikes are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:48 IST
Rising Jet Fuel Prices: Airlines Brace for Cost Hikes Amid Middle East Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Iran

Jet fuel prices are on the rise as conflicts in the Middle East disrupt global oil supplies, exerting cost pressure on airlines just as the busy summer travel season approaches. Experts are certain airfares will increase, though the timing, duration, and extent remain uncertain. The impact is particularly pronounced for long-haul international routes, which consume significantly more fuel than shorter flights.

Some carriers outside the US have already announced fare increases or fuel surcharges to mitigate skyrocketing costs. In the US, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby warned that airfare hikes will likely commence quickly as fuel costs escalate across the industry. The ongoing conflict is constraining oil exports and causing major producers like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to scale back, with Iranian aggression further complicating oil transport through key channels like the Strait of Hormuz.

Travelers could see higher fares as airlines adopt fuel surcharges or adjust premium add-on prices. Experts advise booking flights early to secure lower fares and using flexible travel plans to offset potential price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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