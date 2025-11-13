Left Menu

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Comey and James Challenge U.S. Attorney Appointment

Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are seeking dismissal of criminal charges against them, citing the unlawful appointment of Lindsey Halligan by President Trump as U.S. attorney. The hearing will address the legality of Halligan's appointment and its impact on the indictments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Comey and James Challenge U.S. Attorney Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are challenging criminal charges in a federal court, arguing they stem from an unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan. Halligan, appointed at President Trump's request, was not confirmed by the Senate.

At a Virginia federal courthouse, lawyers will argue that Halligan's appointment violates a law limiting the duration of interim U.S. attorney appointments. Comey and James face charges of false statements, obstruction, and fraud, which they contest as invalid under Halligan's tenure.

Legal experts are divided on the move's implications, with some federal judges ruling against similar appointments. The Justice Department defends its actions, while noteworthy legal opinions from past and present officials lend support to Comey and James' legal interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

 India
2
ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
3
Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025