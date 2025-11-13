High-Stakes Legal Battle: Comey and James Challenge U.S. Attorney Appointment

Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are challenging criminal charges in a federal court, arguing they stem from an unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan. Halligan, appointed at President Trump's request, was not confirmed by the Senate.

At a Virginia federal courthouse, lawyers will argue that Halligan's appointment violates a law limiting the duration of interim U.S. attorney appointments. Comey and James face charges of false statements, obstruction, and fraud, which they contest as invalid under Halligan's tenure.

Legal experts are divided on the move's implications, with some federal judges ruling against similar appointments. The Justice Department defends its actions, while noteworthy legal opinions from past and present officials lend support to Comey and James' legal interpretation.

