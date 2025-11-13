Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan convened a significant meeting on Thursday with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody to strategize for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

Scheduled from December 1 to December 19, the session will encompass 15 working days. The meticulous planning emphasizes the leadership's dedication to ensuring a productive session.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed the pivotal gathering on social media platform X, offering a glimpse into the high-level discussions with shared images of the meeting.

