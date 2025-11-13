Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan held a crucial meeting to discuss the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The session is set to begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19, with 15 working days scheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan convened a significant meeting on Thursday with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody to strategize for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.
Scheduled from December 1 to December 19, the session will encompass 15 working days. The meticulous planning emphasizes the leadership's dedication to ensuring a productive session.
The Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed the pivotal gathering on social media platform X, offering a glimpse into the high-level discussions with shared images of the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategizing the Winter Session: Key Preparations Underway
Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations
Transforming Hoshiarpur: A 'Meeting on Wheels' for a Historic Event
Amit Shah Leads High-Level Security Review Meetings Following Delhi Car Blast
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.