Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan held a crucial meeting to discuss the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The session is set to begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19, with 15 working days scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:17 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan convened a significant meeting on Thursday with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody to strategize for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

Scheduled from December 1 to December 19, the session will encompass 15 working days. The meticulous planning emphasizes the leadership's dedication to ensuring a productive session.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed the pivotal gathering on social media platform X, offering a glimpse into the high-level discussions with shared images of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

