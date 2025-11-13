Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Chancellor

Police have filed charges against prominent members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) for allegedly obstructing Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and damaging his vehicle during a protest.

The incident led to the registration of a case against SFI state president Siva Prasad and several other activists, who allegedly intercepted Kunnummal's car in a demonstration demanding the vice-chancellor's removal.

Protestors who had blockaded his car were eventually dispersed by police. The charges were filed under various local legal statutes, following a formal complaint from the Kerala University Registrar.

