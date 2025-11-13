Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Chancellor
A case has been registered against the SFI state president and other activists for allegedly blocking and attacking Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal's vehicle. The protest, aimed at demanding his removal, led to the vice-chancellor being stuck in his car before police intervention.
- Country:
- India
Police have filed charges against prominent members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) for allegedly obstructing Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and damaging his vehicle during a protest.
The incident led to the registration of a case against SFI state president Siva Prasad and several other activists, who allegedly intercepted Kunnummal's car in a demonstration demanding the vice-chancellor's removal.
Protestors who had blockaded his car were eventually dispersed by police. The charges were filed under various local legal statutes, following a formal complaint from the Kerala University Registrar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SFI
- Kerala
- University
- Protest
- Vice-Chancellor
- Charges
- Activists
- Police
- Mohanan Kunnummal
- Complaint
ALSO READ
Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations
Taiwanese Legislator Tackles Disinformation at German Parliament Amid China's Charges
Mumbai Court Upholds Charges in Nawab Malik Money Laundering Case
Taiwanese Influencers Stand Firm Against Chinese 'Separatism' Charges
Political Turmoil: Charges Against Exiled Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia