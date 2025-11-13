Left Menu

Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Chancellor

A case has been registered against the SFI state president and other activists for allegedly blocking and attacking Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal's vehicle. The protest, aimed at demanding his removal, led to the vice-chancellor being stuck in his car before police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:20 IST
Student Activists Face Charges in Protest Against Kerala University Vice-Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed charges against prominent members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) for allegedly obstructing Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and damaging his vehicle during a protest.

The incident led to the registration of a case against SFI state president Siva Prasad and several other activists, who allegedly intercepted Kunnummal's car in a demonstration demanding the vice-chancellor's removal.

Protestors who had blockaded his car were eventually dispersed by police. The charges were filed under various local legal statutes, following a formal complaint from the Kerala University Registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

 India
2
Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosion

Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosi...

 India
3
Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

 India
4
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025