Political Firestorm: Giriraj Singh Clashes with Chidambaram over Terrorism Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Congress's P. Chidambaram over his statement on 'home-grown terrorists,' accusing him of supporting them. Singh claimed the Congress's appeasement politics contributed to terrorism issues. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to fight terrorism with clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a strong rebuke against Congress leader P. Chidambaram, following his remarks about 'home-grown terrorists.' Singh accused Chidambaram of voicing support for terrorists and crossing political boundaries.

Chidambaram had recently questioned the government's silence on the issue of domestic terrorism, a stance that Singh claims undermines the fight against terror. Singh attributed the rise of terrorism to what he described as Congress's appeasement politics.

BJP's national spokesperson, Nalin Kohli, further criticized Chidambaram's statements, arguing that they attempt to politicize terrorism and downplay its impact on victims, as seen in the recent Delhi bombing. Kohli emphasized a clear stance against terrorism to safeguard Indian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

