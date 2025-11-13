Punjabi Grenade Attack Plot Thwarted: A Web of International Conspiracy
The Punjab Police has dismantled a grenade attack network linked to Pakistan's ISI, arresting 10 individuals. This international conspiracy involved handlers in Pakistan and operatives in Malaysia. The suspects aimed to incite chaos in Punjab, and investigations continue to uncover the full extent of the network.
The Punjab Police effectively dismantled a complex grenade attack network, closely tied to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Authorities arrested ten individuals allegedly involved in this international conspiracy, aimed at sowing unrest in Punjab.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that the arrested individuals, including Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh, and Ajay Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib, were coordinating with Pakistan-based handlers through operatives settled in Malaysia. Their task was to facilitate a grenade attack, creating disturbances within the region.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma highlighted the formation of special teams following credible intelligence inputs. The teams successfully apprehended key local facilitators and further probed the international connections, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
