Controversy Over TIDEL Park Project Sparks Student Safety Concerns
The AIADMK opposes the Tamil Nadu government's plan to establish a TIDEL Park on the Thiruvalluvar Arts and Science College campus, citing student safety concerns. Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK-led government and plans a protest to demand the relocation of the project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:32 IST
The opposition AIADMK has raised concerns regarding the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to establish a TIDEL Park on the Thiruvalluvar Arts and Science College campus in Rasipuram, arguing that it poses safety risks to students.
AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, criticized the move, stating it would not safeguard the students' interests. Residents are worried about the adequacy of security if the project goes ahead.
In response, the AIADMK plans to stage a demonstration on November 17, demanding that the state government relocate the TIDEL Park project to ensure student safety.
