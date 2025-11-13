Left Menu

Sudan's Escalating Conflict: A New Front in Kordofan

The paramilitary forces and army clash in Sudan, focusing now on the Kordofan region. Despite RSF's ceasefire acceptance, violence persists, with massive displacements and drone strikes. Witnesses recount brutal attacks in towns like Bara. Meanwhile, military forces build up, foreshadowing prolonged and intensified hostilities.

The ongoing civil conflict in Sudan is entering a new phase as paramilitary forces, namely the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), redirect their efforts towards the east, targeting the Kordofan region after consolidating control over Darfur. Violent confrontations involve both drone attacks and troop movements as the army resists.

Recent witness accounts from Bara, North Kordofan, reveal frightening incidences of revenge attacks, with survivors reporting summary executions and forced expulsions based on alleged army affiliations. Though the RSF accepted a US-proposed ceasefire, fighting has not abated, and humanitarian needs remain urgent.

Both sides accuse each other of blocking peace, while military build-ups suggest preparations for greater conflict. Civilians suffer immensely, with significant displacement and reports of famine, especially in South Kordofan. The intensifying conflict questions Sudan's stability amid foreign interventions and a humanitarian crisis.

