NDBA Advocates for Broadened Jurisdiction in Delhi Courts

The New Delhi Bar Association calls for an increase in pecuniary jurisdiction in district courts to address delays and high pendency. Currently set at Rs 2 crore, they propose a rise to Rs 20 crore to distribute cases more evenly across courts, easing the burden on the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:00 IST
The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has launched a push to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts throughout Delhi. Currently, this jurisdiction stands at Rs 2 crore, a figure that hasn't been updated since 2015 despite significant changes in economic conditions.

Secretary Tarun Rana of the NDBA highlighted the current strain on the Delhi High Court, which handles civil cases exceeding Rs 2 crore, leading to significant delays and backlogs. Rana argues that enhancing pecuniary jurisdiction could distribute cases more evenly across approximately 50 district courts, thus expediting judicial processes.

NDBA President Nagendra Kumar echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need to raise the jurisdictional cap to Rs 20 crore to reflect realistic values. In light of these issues, a mass meeting and open debate have been scheduled to discuss potential changes.

