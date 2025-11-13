Left Menu

Controversy Over Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar': Kejriwal and Associates Miss Inquiry Date

Former Delhi leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, missed a Committee of Privileges meeting to address the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar'. The Committee has provided another chance for their testimonies, scheduling November 20 as the next appearance date, crucial for advancing the ongoing inquiry.

Updated: 13-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his former deputy Manish Sisodia and ex-Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, did not appear before the Committee of Privileges during its meeting on Thursday to discuss the legitimacy of 'Phansi Ghar', according to officials.

Also absent was former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, officials said. The Committee has rescheduled the meeting for November 20, offering another opportunity for these individuals to present their perspectives, announced Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges.

No immediate response was provided by the Aam Aadmi Party. The Committee continues reviewing documentation and historical data related to the inauguration of the 'Phansi Ghar' at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on August 9, 2022, maintaining the inquiry's significance in addressing both procedural and factual issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

