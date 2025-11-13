New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

The Delhi government has announced a significant policy aimed at providing employment to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A directive from the Chief Minister's Office detailed that the decision was approved during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

A major highlight of this new policy is the provision to nominate members of the next generation for jobs if the dependents are over 50 years old and unable to work. The initiative seeks to resolve employment assistance cases dating back to a 2007 cabinet decision which were delayed due to administrative challenges over the past 18 years.

This policy incorporates both age and educational qualification relaxations, ensuring compliance with the Delhi High Court's directives. A defined system for verification and grievance redressal has been set up to guarantee fair and efficient appointments, Chief Minister Gupta added.

(With inputs from agencies.)