Maharashtra SEC Revises Voter List Schedule for Municipal Polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced a new timeline for voter list preparation ahead of upcoming municipal elections.

Changes to the previous schedule, communicated on November 4, have been implemented. A draft list, derived from the Assembly voter register, will be released on November 20. Feedback from the public will be accepted until November 27. Finalized ward-wise voter lists will be available on December 5.

The locations of polling stations will be shared on December 8, with station-specific voter lists following on December 12. The detailed poll schedule for the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, is due by year's end, with voting expected before January's close.

