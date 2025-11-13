Maharashtra SEC Revises Voter List Schedule for Municipal Polls
The Maharashtra State Election Commission has revised its voter list schedule for upcoming municipal corporation elections. With the draft list set for publication on November 20, citizens can file objections until November 27. The final lists will be available by December 5, ahead of elections slated for late January.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced a new timeline for voter list preparation ahead of upcoming municipal elections.
Changes to the previous schedule, communicated on November 4, have been implemented. A draft list, derived from the Assembly voter register, will be released on November 20. Feedback from the public will be accepted until November 27. Finalized ward-wise voter lists will be available on December 5.
The locations of polling stations will be shared on December 8, with station-specific voter lists following on December 12. The detailed poll schedule for the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, is due by year's end, with voting expected before January's close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Textile Ministry's Schemes Get a Boost with High-Level Review in Mumbai
Sherfane Rutherford Joins Mumbai Indians in High-Profile IPL Trade
Mumbai's First Residential Drone Delivery Takes Off
Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up
Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026