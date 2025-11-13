Louvre Heist Unveils Dramatic Daylight Robbery

In a stunning daylight heist, a woman connected to the audacious Louvre Museum robbery has been released under judicial supervision, confirmed the Paris prosecutor's office on Thursday.

This dramatic robbery, which unfolded swiftly in under seven minutes, witnessed thieves making off with historical jewels valued at an astounding $102 million from the prestigious Apollo Gallery. Authorities have placed four individuals under formal investigation, though the stolen treasures remain elusive.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that alongside the woman, who is reportedly the girlfriend of one of the suspected perpetrators, three men have also been apprehended. Despite these arrests, the hunt for the missing jewels continues.

