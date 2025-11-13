Left Menu

Louvre Heist Unveils Dramatic Daylight Robbery

A woman involved in a dramatic Louvre Museum robbery has been released under judicial supervision. The heist, lasting under seven minutes, saw thieves escape with jewels worth $102 million. While suspects have been arrested, the stolen jewels remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:54 IST
Louvre Heist Unveils Dramatic Daylight Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a stunning daylight heist, a woman connected to the audacious Louvre Museum robbery has been released under judicial supervision, confirmed the Paris prosecutor's office on Thursday.

This dramatic robbery, which unfolded swiftly in under seven minutes, witnessed thieves making off with historical jewels valued at an astounding $102 million from the prestigious Apollo Gallery. Authorities have placed four individuals under formal investigation, though the stolen treasures remain elusive.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that alongside the woman, who is reportedly the girlfriend of one of the suspected perpetrators, three men have also been apprehended. Despite these arrests, the hunt for the missing jewels continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

 India
2
Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

 India
3
Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

 Global
4
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025