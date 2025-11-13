Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

A Town Planning officer and his assistant in Adibatla Municipality were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 to process a building construction permit. The case is under investigation after the bribe was retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Town Planning officer in Adibatla Municipality, Ranga Reddy district, alongside his assistant, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe.

The officer was intercepted at his office where he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe via his assistant to facilitate the processing and issuance of a G+4 building construction permit, as confirmed by an ACB release.

The full bribe amount has been recovered, and authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the accusations is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

