Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested
A Town Planning officer and his assistant in Adibatla Municipality were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 to process a building construction permit. The case is under investigation after the bribe was retrieved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:57 IST
A Town Planning officer in Adibatla Municipality, Ranga Reddy district, alongside his assistant, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe.
The officer was intercepted at his office where he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe via his assistant to facilitate the processing and issuance of a G+4 building construction permit, as confirmed by an ACB release.
The full bribe amount has been recovered, and authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the accusations is ongoing.
