Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

A Town Planning officer in Adibatla Municipality, Ranga Reddy district, alongside his assistant, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe.

The officer was intercepted at his office where he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe via his assistant to facilitate the processing and issuance of a G+4 building construction permit, as confirmed by an ACB release.

The full bribe amount has been recovered, and authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the accusations is ongoing.

