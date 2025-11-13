RSS Sets Historic Precedent with Law-Abiding Route March in Karnataka
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the RSS will conduct its first legally authorized route march in its 100-year history. The Karnataka High Court approved the march on November 16 with specific conditions. This event marks a new precedent of legal compliance for the RSS.
- Country:
- India
For the first time in its century-long existence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will conduct a route march in Karnataka, fully complying with the local laws by securing governmental permission. This historic move was highlighted by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.
The announcement followed the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant the RSS permission to hold a march in Chittapur on November 16, with conditions that include limiting the event to 300 participants and adhering to a specified route.
This development, according to Kharge, marks a shift for the RSS, an organization previously known for ignoring legal frameworks, as it embraces constitutional compliance. The event will be conducted under strict limits to ensure public peace.
