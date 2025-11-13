Comey and James Challenge Legitimacy of Federal Prosecutor's Appointment in Court

In a high-stakes federal court hearing on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James challenged the legitimacy of criminal indictments against them, arguing that their prosecutor's appointment was unlawful. This case represents a significant legal battle with implications for the administration of justice.

The arguments revolved around Lindsey Halligan's appointment as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Appointed at former President Donald Trump's request, Halligan's legitimacy is being contested due to alleged circumvention of the Senate confirmation process.

The Justice Department defended the appointment's legality, but prior rulings in related cases have found similar appointments unlawful. A decision by U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie is expected later this month, potentially affecting the viability of the charges against Comey and James.

(With inputs from agencies.)