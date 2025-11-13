Left Menu

Italy's Migrant Plan: Albanian Camps and Legal Quagmires

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to revive a stalled initiative to detain migrants in Albania, facing legal challenges from Italian courts and the EU. Despite setbacks, Meloni plans to operationalize Albanian camps by mid-2026, aligning with anticipated new EU immigration rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:36 IST
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has committed to reviving an ambitious plan to hold migrants in detention camps in Albania, despite significant legal obstacles. The initiative, a key component of her conservative government's policy, has been halted by court rulings in Italy and the EU.

Under a protocol signed with Albania in 2023, Italy aimed to divert migrants intercepted at sea to Albanian camps for screening of asylum applications. However, the plan quickly hit a roadblock when Italian courts ordered that migrants be brought back to Italy, citing contradictions with EU law.

Despite the European Union's court further ruling against the proposal, Meloni remains hopeful that the Albanian facilities will become functional by mid-2026, in line with EU's forthcoming immigration policies. Challenges persist, with legal experts warning of ongoing appeals and complications due to the unique legal status of these foreign-based detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

