Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy: Political Drama or Genuine Inquiry?

Delhi's political scene is stirred by the controversy surrounding the 'Phansi Ghar', inaugurated in 2022 within the Delhi Assembly. The Committee of Privileges has called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to testify, sparking claims of legal missteps and political motivations by Aam Aadmi Party officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:41 IST
  • India

In a call for accountability, the Committee of Privileges on Thursday noted the absence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other key political figures in the ongoing 'Phansi Ghar' inquiry, a move considered crucial for determining the facility's authenticity within the Delhi Assembly.

The missing appearances were criticized by the Aam Aadmi Party, which labeled the proceedings as politically instigated, citing the Supreme Court's stance against acting on cases from previous terms. The Committee has rescheduled for November 20, offering a final opportunity for testimonies to be placed on record.

This issue has provoked a heated exchange between parties, with AAP claiming BJP's actions detract from urgent governance tasks amidst Delhi's pressing environmental and public service crises. Critics argue this focus on historicity over present crises marks a diversion from effective leadership.

