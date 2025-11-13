Haryana PWD Launches Vigilance Cell to Bolster Accountability

In a significant move to uphold quality standards, the Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) is set to launch a Vigilance Cell. This unit will scrutinize complaints regarding the quality of roads and building projects, a statement announced.

Minister Ranbir Gangwa, addressing a departmental review meeting, emphasized the necessity of accountability. He tasked superintending engineers with inspecting 18 roads monthly and reporting their findings directly to him. Gangwa asserted that both legal and departmental actions would be taken if any irregularities were detected.

Ahead of the winter season, the Minister has prioritized road safety. He instructed officials to apply white road markings, install reflectors, and display warning signboards to combat reduced visibility due to fog, emphasizing that such measures are crucial to preventing accidents during this period.

