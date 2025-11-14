Left Menu

Canada Thwarts Foreign Threats: Iranian and Russian Espionage Exposed

Canada's intelligence agency, CSIS, thwarted threats by Iran against Canadian individuals and blocked Russian attempts to acquire Canadian technology. CSIS Director Dan Rogers disclosed the interventions aimed at protecting critics of Iran and preventing illegal procurement by Russia, highlighting Canada's stance against these nations amidst strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:08 IST
Canada Thwarts Foreign Threats: Iranian and Russian Espionage Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant revelation, Canada's intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has successfully intercepted potentially deadly threats posed by Iran within the country's borders. These threats were targeted at individuals branded as adversaries by Tehran, CSIS head Dan Rogers disclosed in an uncommon public address.

Speaking at an annual briefing, Rogers, who took office in February, marked his appearance as a rare public exposition by a CSIS director. This announcement marks the first official confirmation of CSIS's direct action to safeguard critics of Iran residing in Canada. Previously, only investigations into Iranian threats were acknowledged in August.

Rogers underscored the gravity of foreign espionage by highlighting CSIS's strategic redirection to address menacing activities by Iranian intelligence services and their operatives. Concurrently, CSIS has also taken measures to inhibit Russian entities from illegally procuring Canadian commodities and technologies, fortifying national security against opportunistic foreign agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

 United States
2
Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

 Global
3
U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

 Global
4
Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025