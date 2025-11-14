Canada Thwarts Foreign Threats: Iranian and Russian Espionage Exposed
Canada's intelligence agency, CSIS, thwarted threats by Iran against Canadian individuals and blocked Russian attempts to acquire Canadian technology. CSIS Director Dan Rogers disclosed the interventions aimed at protecting critics of Iran and preventing illegal procurement by Russia, highlighting Canada's stance against these nations amidst strained relations.
- Country:
- Canada
In a significant revelation, Canada's intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has successfully intercepted potentially deadly threats posed by Iran within the country's borders. These threats were targeted at individuals branded as adversaries by Tehran, CSIS head Dan Rogers disclosed in an uncommon public address.
Speaking at an annual briefing, Rogers, who took office in February, marked his appearance as a rare public exposition by a CSIS director. This announcement marks the first official confirmation of CSIS's direct action to safeguard critics of Iran residing in Canada. Previously, only investigations into Iranian threats were acknowledged in August.
Rogers underscored the gravity of foreign espionage by highlighting CSIS's strategic redirection to address menacing activities by Iranian intelligence services and their operatives. Concurrently, CSIS has also taken measures to inhibit Russian entities from illegally procuring Canadian commodities and technologies, fortifying national security against opportunistic foreign agents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- security
- CSIS
- Iran
- Russia
- intelligence
- espionage
- technology
- Dan Rogers
- threats
ALSO READ
India-Russia Trade Talks Pave Way for $100 Billion Goal by 2030
EU Finance Ministers Seek Reparations Loan from Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
India and Russia Seek to Supercharge Bilateral Trade
EU Proposes Reparations Loan Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Oil Installations