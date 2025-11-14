Left Menu

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Cybercrime Racket in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrests Kiran Kumar K S in Bengaluru for leading a cybercrime racket. The racket involved impersonating law enforcement and digitally imprisoning victims, extorting over ₹9 crore. Multiple complaints of defrauded individuals from Uttarakhand highlight the widespread cybercrime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) dismantled a cybercrime network with the arrest of the primary suspect, Kiran Kumar K S, in Bengaluru. The suspect is accused of defrauding victims under the guise of law enforcement.

The STF discovered Kiran Kumar's involvement in a wide-reaching scam that digitally detained individuals for 48 hours, demanding money through video and voice calls. His gang allegedly stole over Rs 87 lakh in the Dehradun and Nainital regions.

STF investigations revealed multiple complaints regarding the fraudulent bank account linked to the suspect. The forensic investigation found suspicious transactions exceeding ₹9 crore. Authorities also issued a notice to Rajeshwari Rani, another suspect tied to the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

