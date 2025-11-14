Tragic Su-30 Crash in Karelia: Investigation Underway

A Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft tragically crashed during a routine training flight in Karelia, resulting in the deaths of both crew members onboard, according to Russian Defence Ministry reports.

The governor of the Karelia region, Artur Parfenchikov, posted on Telegram confirming the crash site was located in a forest and fortunately, there were no casualties among the forest's inhabitants.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, with authorities diligently working to uncover the events leading up to this tragic incident.

