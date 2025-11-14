Left Menu

Tragic Su-30 Crash in Karelia: Investigation Underway

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in Karelia, killing both crew members. The crash occurred in a forested area; no ground casualties were reported. Investigations into the accident's cause have commenced, according to regional governor Artur Parfenchikov's statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft tragically crashed during a routine training flight in Karelia, resulting in the deaths of both crew members onboard, according to Russian Defence Ministry reports.

The governor of the Karelia region, Artur Parfenchikov, posted on Telegram confirming the crash site was located in a forest and fortunately, there were no casualties among the forest's inhabitants.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, with authorities diligently working to uncover the events leading up to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

