Legal Battle Intensifies: Trump-Era Indictments Under Scrutiny

In a high-profile courtroom drama, attorneys for James Comey and Letitia James seek dismissal of charges citing unlawful appointment of U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan. Questions arose after incomplete transcripts of grand jury proceedings were reported, challenging the validity of indicting proceedings influenced by Trump's requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:11 IST
Lawyers representing former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James took a vital step in their case, requesting a judge to dismiss criminal charges leveled against them. They assert that the U.S. attorney responsible for their indictments was installed unlawfully, a move driven by influence from President Donald Trump.

The Alexandria, Virginia court hearing unveiled potential procedural flaws, as U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie expressed doubts about the completeness of the grand jury transcript linked to Comey's indictment. Such gaps cast uncertainty on the indictments, with the Justice Department maintaining its stance that the transcript was intact.

The unfolding legal drama challenges the legality of actions by Lindsey Halligan, appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi upon Trump's urging. If deemed an invalid appointment, the indictments against Comey and James could potentially be nullified, a significant twist in this political-legal saga.

