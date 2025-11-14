Strengthening U.S.-Guatemala Trade: Tariff Removal Boosts Ties
The United States will eliminate tariffs on specific imports from Guatemala, including certain textiles and items not produced in the U.S. This decision comes after Guatemala removed non-tariff trade barriers, aiming to enhance economic relations under an agreement initially established in 2006.
- Country:
- United States
The United States announced Thursday that it will remove tariffs on selected imports from Guatemala that are not produced domestically. This includes certain textiles and apparel. The move follows Guatemala's efforts to dismantle non-tariff trade barriers, as confirmed by the White House.
This development is part of a renewed commitment to strengthen the economic relationship between the two nations. The new framework builds upon a trade agreement that came into effect in 2006, aiming to bolster economic ties and facilitate smoother trade practices.
The decision underscores a significant step forward in U.S.-Guatemala relations, as both countries seek to enhance cooperation and mutual economic growth through updated trade policies.
ALSO READ
Textiles Secretary Reviews Key Schemes, R&D, and Exports During Mumbai Visit
Techtextil India 2025: Weaving Innovation into the Future of Indian Textiles
White House Addresses Inflation with Big Announcements
Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner
White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump