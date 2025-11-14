Strengthening U.S.-Guatemala Trade: Tariff Removal Boosts Ties

The United States announced Thursday that it will remove tariffs on selected imports from Guatemala that are not produced domestically. This includes certain textiles and apparel. The move follows Guatemala's efforts to dismantle non-tariff trade barriers, as confirmed by the White House.

This development is part of a renewed commitment to strengthen the economic relationship between the two nations. The new framework builds upon a trade agreement that came into effect in 2006, aiming to bolster economic ties and facilitate smoother trade practices.

The decision underscores a significant step forward in U.S.-Guatemala relations, as both countries seek to enhance cooperation and mutual economic growth through updated trade policies.