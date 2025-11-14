Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Russian Missile Assault
In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian air defense units engaged in a significant operation to counter a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Explosions were reported across the city, and missiles also targeted other regions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the severity of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 04:35 IST
In an early morning confrontation, Ukrainian air defense units were active in Kyiv due to what Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as a massive Russian attack on the capital.
Residents reported hearing a series of explosions across the city, heightening the sense of alarm.
The Ukrainian air force confirmed that Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and several other regions, marking an escalation in aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Russian
- attack
- air defense
- explosions
- missiles
- Ukraine
- capital
- Vitali Klitschko
- regions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit as Ukraine Battles Russian Advances
France Clinches World Cup Spot with Dominant Win Over Ukraine
IMF Mission to Ukraine: A Push for Anti-Corruption and Economic Stability
Zelenskiy Rallies Troops Amid Intense Battles in Southeastern Ukraine
IMF's Mission in Ukraine: Crucial Anti-Corruption Move Amidst New Loan Talks