Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Russian Missile Assault

In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian air defense units engaged in a significant operation to counter a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Explosions were reported across the city, and missiles also targeted other regions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the severity of the situation.

In an early morning confrontation, Ukrainian air defense units were active in Kyiv due to what Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as a massive Russian attack on the capital.

Residents reported hearing a series of explosions across the city, heightening the sense of alarm.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed that Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and several other regions, marking an escalation in aggression.

