Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

In a significant escalation, Russian forces executed a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Friday, resulting in explosions, fires, and damage to residential buildings.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed two injuries, urging residents to remain in shelters as air defenses engaged the threat. Debris struck buildings and schools across multiple districts.

Kyiv's military administration, led by Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the use of drones and missiles, prompting emergency crews' quick response to affected neighborhoods. The Ukrainian air force noted that other regions were also targeted by Russian missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)