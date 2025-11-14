Left Menu

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Russian forces launched a massive air attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles, causing explosions, fires, and injuries. Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported buildings struck by debris and warned residents to stay in shelters. Emergency responses were called to various districts in the city.

In a significant escalation, Russian forces executed a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Friday, resulting in explosions, fires, and damage to residential buildings.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed two injuries, urging residents to remain in shelters as air defenses engaged the threat. Debris struck buildings and schools across multiple districts.

Kyiv's military administration, led by Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the use of drones and missiles, prompting emergency crews' quick response to affected neighborhoods. The Ukrainian air force noted that other regions were also targeted by Russian missiles.

