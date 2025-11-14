Ukrainian Drone Strikes Shake Russian Port of Novorossiysk

In a bold move, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk early on Friday morning, causing widespread damage.

According to officials from the Krasnodar region, the assault damaged three apartment buildings, an oil depot, and coastal structures. Drone fragments smashed windows in three apartments, though miraculously, there were no injuries reported.

The drone attack also affected an oil depot within a trans-shipment complex and coastal facilities, though specifics on the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)