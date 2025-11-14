Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Shake Russian Port of Novorossiysk

A Ukrainian drone attack on Friday damaged three apartment buildings, an oil depot, and coastal structures in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Fragments hit apartments, smashing windows but causing no injuries. An oil depot and coastal structures were also damaged. Further details remain sparse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 06:08 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Shake Russian Port of Novorossiysk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk early on Friday morning, causing widespread damage.

According to officials from the Krasnodar region, the assault damaged three apartment buildings, an oil depot, and coastal structures. Drone fragments smashed windows in three apartments, though miraculously, there were no injuries reported.

The drone attack also affected an oil depot within a trans-shipment complex and coastal facilities, though specifics on the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

 Global
2
Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

 Global
3
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

 Global
4
Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025