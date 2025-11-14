Left Menu

Bank Giants Urge Dismissal of Epstein-Related Lawsuits

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon have requested the dismissal of lawsuits alleging they facilitated Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking by providing banking services despite awareness of his crimes. The banks argue there is no substantial evidence or negligence on their part. Settlements with other banks have been reached earlier.

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon are seeking dismissal of lawsuits accusing them of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations by offering banking services. The lawsuits, brought by Jane Doe, claim the banks disregarded Epstein's illegal activities for profit.

In court filings, the banks contend that they merely provided routine services and that Doe's claims of deeper involvement lack merit. BNY Mellon argues Epstein was not a client, while Bank of America denies any wrongdoing.

The case highlights prior settlements involving $290 million from JPMorgan Chase and $75 million from Deutsche Bank over similar accusations. Epstein's case continues to stir headlines, with recent allegations involving former President Trump.

