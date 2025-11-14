Left Menu

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Amazon and Microsoft support the GAIN AI Act, aiming to limit Nvidia's chip exports to China. It prioritizes domestic AI chip distribution before international sales. The Act, part of the National Defense Authorization Act, gains backing from AI startup Anthropic but lacks a stance from Google and Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:31 IST
In a significant policy move, Amazon and Microsoft are rallying behind legislation designed to curtail Nvidia's capacity to export chips to China. The GAIN AI Act is gaining traction as it seeks to prioritize domestic distribution of advanced processors before exports, raising industry-wide stakes.

Introduced within the framework of the National Defense Authorization Act, the GAIN AI Act has also garnered support from AI startup Anthropic. The legislation calls for AI chipmakers to focus on fulfilling domestic orders ahead of foreign commitments, echoing Washington's strategic interests.

Despite broad interest, major players like Meta Platforms and Google's Alphabet remain neutral. As the chip industry faces potential shifts, Nvidia warns the Act could stifle global competition, highlighting fears of escalating technological dominance in geopolitics, particularly concerning China's military ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

