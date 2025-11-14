Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul: A Deep Dive

Since President Donald Trump assumed office, the U.S. government has added 50,000 new employees, focusing heavily on national security roles. Scott Kupor, the federal human resources director, highlighted that many of these hires joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reflecting the administration's policy priorities.

In contrast, other federal departments face significant cuts, with a nationwide hiring freeze and layoffs particularly affecting the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Health and Human Services. Scott Kupor noted that by the end of the year, the administration plans to reduce the federal workforce by around 300,000 employees.

A notable aspect of this workforce restructuring was the appointment of billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead efforts to trim down the federal civilian workforce to a more efficient size. Buyout offers were accepted by 154,000 employees, impacting diverse government roles ranging from health and safety programs to space projects.

