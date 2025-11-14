Left Menu

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Two crude bombs exploded near Dhaka airport, intensifying tensions as Bangladesh anticipates the verdict in a war crimes case against ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Amidst rising violence, over 400 soldiers have been deployed. Hasina, charged with crimes against humanity, remains in India since her ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:38 IST
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a development causing heightened concern, two crude bombs detonated near Dhaka airport Thursday night, escalating tensions in the capital. The explosions come as Bangladesh awaits Monday's pivotal verdict in a war crimes case involving ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Hasina, facing charges of crimes against humanity for a brutal suppression during student protests in 2024, is being tried in absentia. She fled to India following her removal from office in August of the previous year. As anticipation for the verdict grows, so does the unrest, marked by a surge in attacks, including 32 bomb explosions in a single day and widespread arson.

In the wake of these events, security measures have been significantly enhanced in Dhaka. Over 400 Border Guards have been deployed, checkpoints intensified, and gatherings limited, as authorities aim to manage the escalating crisis. The charges against Hasina and associated political violence have added to the instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
2
India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

 India
3
Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025