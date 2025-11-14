Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

In a development causing heightened concern, two crude bombs detonated near Dhaka airport Thursday night, escalating tensions in the capital. The explosions come as Bangladesh awaits Monday's pivotal verdict in a war crimes case involving ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Hasina, facing charges of crimes against humanity for a brutal suppression during student protests in 2024, is being tried in absentia. She fled to India following her removal from office in August of the previous year. As anticipation for the verdict grows, so does the unrest, marked by a surge in attacks, including 32 bomb explosions in a single day and widespread arson.

In the wake of these events, security measures have been significantly enhanced in Dhaka. Over 400 Border Guards have been deployed, checkpoints intensified, and gatherings limited, as authorities aim to manage the escalating crisis. The charges against Hasina and associated political violence have added to the instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)