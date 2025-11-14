Indonesia Prepares Troops for Gaza Peacekeeping Mission

Indonesia has announced its readiness to deploy up to 20,000 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Gaza, focusing on health and construction tasks, the defense minister confirmed on Friday. This initiative follows discussions involving the United States and several other countries toward establishing an international stabilisation force in the conflict-stricken enclave.

Recent reports indicate a draft authored by Washington suggests employing 'all necessary measures' to demilitarize Gaza and safeguard its borders. Indonesia's decision to contribute troops hinges on unresolved directives regarding their mandate, highlighting existing uncertainties in establishing this multinational force.

Minister Sjamsoeddin stated the focus on health and construction as discussions continue between President Prabowo Subianto and Jordan's King Abdullah. With Indonesia's commitment to peace efforts underscored in past United Nations addresses, deployment awaits a formal U.N. Security Council mandate.

