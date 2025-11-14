South Africa's Humanitarian Gesture: Welcoming Palestinians Amidst Controversy
South Africa allowed 130 Palestinians entry after initially denying them due to documentation issues. The decision aligns with the country's pro-Palestinian stance despite legal action against Israel. South African authorities conducted assessments, emphasizing compassion and pending evaluations of the group's future in the nation.
In a significant move reflective of its longstanding support for Palestinian aspirations, South Africa has permitted entry to 130 Palestinians who were initially denied access at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport. The group arrived on a chartered flight from Kenya, lacking proper travel documentation deemed necessary by immigration officials.
President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the country's commitment to aiding Palestinians, despite legal action South Africa has taken against Israel. With the assistance of humanitarian group Gift of the Givers providing accommodation, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed entry after careful consideration.
Authorities, including South Africa's intelligence and international relations departments, continue to assess and monitor the situation, promising future announcements regarding the next steps. Meanwhile, the country's compassionate approach remains evident amid complex geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
