Germany's Strategic Call: Tapping the Private Sector for Defense

A recent study suggests that Germany should enhance its defense strategy by integrating private sector resources. This move aims to tackle logistical challenges faced in crisis scenarios, as seen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The study further emphasizes the establishment of a 'digital supply hub' to facilitate civil-military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:55 IST
Germany must enhance its defense strategies by integrating private sector resources, a study sponsored by MHP, Quadriga University Berlin, and the German armed forces' consultancy reveals. With NATO commitments and logistical demands in focus, this step aims to streamline operations in crisis situations.

The study, released after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, illustrates the critical logistical hurdles Germany faces. It highlights the need to move and sustain up to 800,000 service members domestically within six months during crises. While other countries like the Netherlands and the UK have deep civil-military ties, Germany is urged to catch up.

Henning Schulze of MHP emphasizes that utilizing private resources is crucial, not optional. Recommendations include creating a 'digital supply hub' to connect private capacities with military needs. Incentives for companies are vital, and the automotive industry plays a key role in transport support. Ongoing discussions with the German armed forces and defense ministry are expected to further these initiatives.

