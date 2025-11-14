Left Menu

Delhi Police Revamps Fleet to Boost Emergency Response

The Delhi Police introduced 55 new mobile patrol vehicles and 156 refurbished motorcycles to enhance their emergency response capabilities. Aimed at improving mobility and rapid intervention, these updates are expected to decrease response times and foster a more citizen-friendly policing culture across various districts.

The Delhi Police have enhanced their emergency response arsenal by introducing 55 new mobile patrol vehicles and refurbishing 156 motorcycles. This move, part of a modernization initiative, is expected to significantly boost their operational efficiency across the national capital.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha inaugurated the enhanced fleet at the Police Headquarters on Friday. These vehicles are strategically distributed across districts like Dwarka, Outernorth, South, Southwest, Rohini, Outer, and Southeast to ensure faster response times, particularly in remote and densely populated areas.

The refurbishment initiative aims to reduce response times and increase police presence in narrow lanes and crowded zones. The additional fleet increases the total number of emergency vehicles from 802 to 857, embodying a proactive approach to law enforcement and public safety.

