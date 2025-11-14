Builder's Arrest Sparks Money Laundering Scandal in PMAY Scheme

In a significant development, a Delhi court has approved a 14-day custody for Swaraj Singh Yadav, a builder embroiled in a money-laundering scandal tied to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Authorities accuse Yadav of reselling flats initially priced under the government scheme at inflated rates, further alleging involvement in widespread financial deceit against homebuyers in several cities.

With Rs 222 crore reportedly diverted for personal assets, the court emphasized the necessity of Yadav's custodial interrogation to unravel the complex financial web and apprehend additional involved parties.

