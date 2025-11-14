Left Menu

Builder's Arrest Sparks Money Laundering Scandal in PMAY Scheme

The Delhi court has granted 14-day custody to the ED for Swaraj Singh Yadav, accused in a money-laundering case related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Allegations include illegal resale of flats and fund diversion totaling Rs 222 crore. The investigation aims to uncover accomplices and the modus operandi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:17 IST
Builder's Arrest Sparks Money Laundering Scandal in PMAY Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has approved a 14-day custody for Swaraj Singh Yadav, a builder embroiled in a money-laundering scandal tied to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Authorities accuse Yadav of reselling flats initially priced under the government scheme at inflated rates, further alleging involvement in widespread financial deceit against homebuyers in several cities.

With Rs 222 crore reportedly diverted for personal assets, the court emphasized the necessity of Yadav's custodial interrogation to unravel the complex financial web and apprehend additional involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

 Global
2
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.

People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJ...

 India
3
Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

 Global
4
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM N...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025