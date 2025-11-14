Left Menu

Tractor Tragedy: Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gorakhpur

A land dispute in Gorakhpur led to the death of Vipin Paswan when he was run over by a tractor during a violent clash. His family members were injured. The conflict involved long-standing land ownership tensions, resulting in legal actions and multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:24 IST
Tractor Tragedy: Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gorakhpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash over a long-standing land dispute in Gorakhpur has resulted in the tragic death of a 32-year-old man, Vipin Paswan. According to the police, the altercation occurred when Paswan and his family objected to an alleged hostile takeover attempt by the opposing party, culminating in a fatal tractor incident.

The Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra, has confirmed the arrest of the accused and the seizure of the tractor used in the attack. The Paswan family, including Vipin's father and brothers, sustained severe injuries. Two of the injured family members were admitted to AIIMS Gorakhpur for treatment, while another was treated locally at the CHC in Chauri-Chaura.

The clash erupted on disputed land, which has been a point of contention for nearly 17 years between Roshan Singh and Gopal Paswan. Despite Paswan's legal ownership, Singh allegedly transferred part of the land in his name. Tensions flared as Singh's family attempted to harvest crops, sparking the deadly altercation. An FIR has been filed against seven individuals following a complaint by Vipin's sister-in-law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

 Global
2
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.

People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJ...

 India
3
Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

 Global
4
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM N...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025