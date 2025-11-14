Tractor Tragedy: Land Dispute Turns Fatal in Gorakhpur

A violent clash over a long-standing land dispute in Gorakhpur has resulted in the tragic death of a 32-year-old man, Vipin Paswan. According to the police, the altercation occurred when Paswan and his family objected to an alleged hostile takeover attempt by the opposing party, culminating in a fatal tractor incident.

The Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra, has confirmed the arrest of the accused and the seizure of the tractor used in the attack. The Paswan family, including Vipin's father and brothers, sustained severe injuries. Two of the injured family members were admitted to AIIMS Gorakhpur for treatment, while another was treated locally at the CHC in Chauri-Chaura.

The clash erupted on disputed land, which has been a point of contention for nearly 17 years between Roshan Singh and Gopal Paswan. Despite Paswan's legal ownership, Singh allegedly transferred part of the land in his name. Tensions flared as Singh's family attempted to harvest crops, sparking the deadly altercation. An FIR has been filed against seven individuals following a complaint by Vipin's sister-in-law.

(With inputs from agencies.)