Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Support for Ukraine: A Commitment to Aid and Energy Assistance

Italy's Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, emphasized the country's commitment to increasing military and civilian aid to Ukraine. During a meeting in Berlin, he announced a 12th aid package and support for Ukraine's winter energy needs by supplying electrical generators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:37 IST
Italy's Strategic Support for Ukraine: A Commitment to Aid and Energy Assistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy remains steadfast in its commitment to support Ukraine, as Defence Minister Guido Crosetto declared it "absurd" not to boost both military and civilian aid. Crosetto made the remarks during a meeting with European officials in Berlin on Friday.

He announced that he had approved a 12th package to aid Kyiv, showcasing Italy's enduring support in the ongoing conflict. This package highlights Italy's dedication to standing with Ukraine amid challenges.

Crosetto also addressed Italy's intentions to support Ukraine's energy needs by providing electrical generators, crucial for the winter months when energy supply becomes critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

 Global
2
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.

People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJ...

 India
3
Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

 Global
4
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM N...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025