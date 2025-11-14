Italy's Strategic Support for Ukraine: A Commitment to Aid and Energy Assistance

Italy remains steadfast in its commitment to support Ukraine, as Defence Minister Guido Crosetto declared it "absurd" not to boost both military and civilian aid. Crosetto made the remarks during a meeting with European officials in Berlin on Friday.

He announced that he had approved a 12th package to aid Kyiv, showcasing Italy's enduring support in the ongoing conflict. This package highlights Italy's dedication to standing with Ukraine amid challenges.

Crosetto also addressed Italy's intentions to support Ukraine's energy needs by providing electrical generators, crucial for the winter months when energy supply becomes critical.

