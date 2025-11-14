Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the convictions in a chilling 2000 murder case involving a son and his late father for burning the mother, Gian Kaur, to death. Despite the father's passing during the trial's appeal, the court emphasized the strength of the evidence and Kaur's unwavering dying declaration against her son, Maan Singh, who continues to be on the run.

The appellate bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Vimal Kumar Yadav, rejected the convicts' plea, highlighting the absence of selfishness in a mother-child relationship. They noted that the crime allegations against both the son and the husband indicated an exceptionally grave betrayal, causing the brutal incident.

The judiciary relied on the consistency and credibility of the dying declaration made to both the attending doctor and a magistrate, dismissing any claims of undue influence or pressure. The tragic incident unfolded when neighbors and the victim's daughter found Gian Kaur fatally ablaze on her terrace, revealing the heinous acts of the convicted duo.

