Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

The Delhi High Court affirmed the conviction of a son and deceased husband for the 2000 murder of Gian Kaur, upholding evidence and her dying declaration. The son, Maan Singh, remains absconding. The court dismissed the appeal, emphasizing the credibility of Kaur's testimony in implicating her son and husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the convictions in a chilling 2000 murder case involving a son and his late father for burning the mother, Gian Kaur, to death. Despite the father's passing during the trial's appeal, the court emphasized the strength of the evidence and Kaur's unwavering dying declaration against her son, Maan Singh, who continues to be on the run.

The appellate bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Vimal Kumar Yadav, rejected the convicts' plea, highlighting the absence of selfishness in a mother-child relationship. They noted that the crime allegations against both the son and the husband indicated an exceptionally grave betrayal, causing the brutal incident.

The judiciary relied on the consistency and credibility of the dying declaration made to both the attending doctor and a magistrate, dismissing any claims of undue influence or pressure. The tragic incident unfolded when neighbors and the victim's daughter found Gian Kaur fatally ablaze on her terrace, revealing the heinous acts of the convicted duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

