Supreme Court's Stirring Friday Docket: From Sahara Salaries to Eden Gardens Tax Dispute
The Supreme Court addressed several key issues including the pending Sahara employees' salaries, Eden Gardens tax dispute, Babbar Khalsa terrorist's transfer request, Senthil Balaji's bail conditions, and allegations involving a NCLAT judge. These matters reflect ongoing legal challenges with significant public interest.
On a bustling Friday, the Supreme Court dealt with multiple significant cases. Notable among them was the plea of Sahara employees seeking overdue salary payments. The court has slated this for a hearing on November 17.
Attention also turned to the Cricket Association of Bengal, with the Supreme Court dismissing Kolkata Municipal Corporation's challenge over a Rs 51.18 lakh advertisement tax related to the 1996 Cricket World Cup.
Meanwhile, the court deferred the plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convicted terrorist, seeking his prison transfer from Delhi to Punjab. Additionally, the court will examine pleas involving former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's bail conditions and senior judiciary conduct related to NCLAT judgments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
