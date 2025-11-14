Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stirring Friday Docket: From Sahara Salaries to Eden Gardens Tax Dispute

The Supreme Court addressed several key issues including the pending Sahara employees' salaries, Eden Gardens tax dispute, Babbar Khalsa terrorist's transfer request, Senthil Balaji's bail conditions, and allegations involving a NCLAT judge. These matters reflect ongoing legal challenges with significant public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST
Supreme Court's Stirring Friday Docket: From Sahara Salaries to Eden Gardens Tax Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a bustling Friday, the Supreme Court dealt with multiple significant cases. Notable among them was the plea of Sahara employees seeking overdue salary payments. The court has slated this for a hearing on November 17.

Attention also turned to the Cricket Association of Bengal, with the Supreme Court dismissing Kolkata Municipal Corporation's challenge over a Rs 51.18 lakh advertisement tax related to the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, the court deferred the plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convicted terrorist, seeking his prison transfer from Delhi to Punjab. Additionally, the court will examine pleas involving former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's bail conditions and senior judiciary conduct related to NCLAT judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025