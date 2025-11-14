Supreme Court's Stirring Friday Docket: From Sahara Salaries to Eden Gardens Tax Dispute

On a bustling Friday, the Supreme Court dealt with multiple significant cases. Notable among them was the plea of Sahara employees seeking overdue salary payments. The court has slated this for a hearing on November 17.

Attention also turned to the Cricket Association of Bengal, with the Supreme Court dismissing Kolkata Municipal Corporation's challenge over a Rs 51.18 lakh advertisement tax related to the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, the court deferred the plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convicted terrorist, seeking his prison transfer from Delhi to Punjab. Additionally, the court will examine pleas involving former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's bail conditions and senior judiciary conduct related to NCLAT judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)