Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

In a recent development, the Committee of Privileges has reiterated its decision to proceed with the scheduled November 20 review regarding the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' located on the Delhi Assembly premises, despite appeals for deferral by Arvind Kejriwal's legal team.

Kejriwal, along with former deputy Manish Sisodia and others, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the committee's summons, arguing that the proceedings lack a foundational complaint or motion. The legal team requested a deferral until the court's decision, scheduled for arguments on November 24.

The committee, in its response, highlighted the absence of any court directives against the scheduled sitting, emphasizing that the involved parties must communicate their inability to attend as per procedural rules. This issue gained attention during a session revealing discrepancies in the historical authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)