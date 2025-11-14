Left Menu

Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

The Committee of Privileges intends to proceed with a scheduled review concerning the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' at the Delhi Assembly premises, despite Arvind Kejriwal's counsel requesting a deferral due to ongoing court proceedings. Kejriwal and others have challenged the committee's summons in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:49 IST
Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Committee of Privileges has reiterated its decision to proceed with the scheduled November 20 review regarding the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' located on the Delhi Assembly premises, despite appeals for deferral by Arvind Kejriwal's legal team.

Kejriwal, along with former deputy Manish Sisodia and others, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the committee's summons, arguing that the proceedings lack a foundational complaint or motion. The legal team requested a deferral until the court's decision, scheduled for arguments on November 24.

The committee, in its response, highlighted the absence of any court directives against the scheduled sitting, emphasizing that the involved parties must communicate their inability to attend as per procedural rules. This issue gained attention during a session revealing discrepancies in the historical authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
2
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India
3
Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

 India
4
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025