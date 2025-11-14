New Trade Agreement Lowers U.S. Tariffs on Swiss Goods

The United States plans to significantly cut tariffs on goods imported from Switzerland, reducing them to 15% from 39%, a move hailed by Swiss industry groups. This development comes after the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed an agreement had been reached, with formal details to follow.

Swiss companies are expected to increase manufacturing in the U.S., benefiting sectors such as pharmaceuticals and gold smelting. This agreement is designed to bring Swiss exporters in line with European competitors, thanks to the similar tariff conditions now in place.

The agreement promises relief for Swiss industries that have been heavily burdened by the previous 39% tariff, with forecasts suggesting it could further enhance Swiss economic growth. Swiss officials anticipate further clarity and communication on the details of the trade agreement in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)