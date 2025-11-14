Justice Served: Six Convicted in 2023 Homicide Case

A local court has delivered justice by sentencing six individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in a 2023 homicide case. According to prosecutors, the case involved the brutal murder of Aamir, who was fatally beaten and shot on April 24.

The verdict was handed down by Additional District Judge Devdutt, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts. The individuals, identified as Humayu, Abad, Afaaq, Shahrooq, Afzal, and Aurangzeb, were all found guilty in the Partapur police investigation.

Prosecutors outlined a comprehensive list of charges, ranging from murder to unlawful assembly. The case had its origins in an FIR filed by Aamir's brother, Mohsin, which led to an intensive police investigation and the subsequent conviction.

