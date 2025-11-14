Left Menu

Justice Served: Six Convicted in 2023 Homicide Case

A court sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Aamir, who was beaten and shot dead in April 2023. Additional District Judge Devdutt also levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict. The prosecution detailed the charges, which included murder and unlawful assembly.

Updated: 14-11-2025 22:12 IST
A local court has delivered justice by sentencing six individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in a 2023 homicide case. According to prosecutors, the case involved the brutal murder of Aamir, who was fatally beaten and shot on April 24.

The verdict was handed down by Additional District Judge Devdutt, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts. The individuals, identified as Humayu, Abad, Afaaq, Shahrooq, Afzal, and Aurangzeb, were all found guilty in the Partapur police investigation.

Prosecutors outlined a comprehensive list of charges, ranging from murder to unlawful assembly. The case had its origins in an FIR filed by Aamir's brother, Mohsin, which led to an intensive police investigation and the subsequent conviction.

