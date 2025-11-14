Justice Served: Six Convicted in 2023 Homicide Case
A court sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Aamir, who was beaten and shot dead in April 2023. Additional District Judge Devdutt also levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict. The prosecution detailed the charges, which included murder and unlawful assembly.
- Country:
- India
A local court has delivered justice by sentencing six individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in a 2023 homicide case. According to prosecutors, the case involved the brutal murder of Aamir, who was fatally beaten and shot on April 24.
The verdict was handed down by Additional District Judge Devdutt, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts. The individuals, identified as Humayu, Abad, Afaaq, Shahrooq, Afzal, and Aurangzeb, were all found guilty in the Partapur police investigation.
Prosecutors outlined a comprehensive list of charges, ranging from murder to unlawful assembly. The case had its origins in an FIR filed by Aamir's brother, Mohsin, which led to an intensive police investigation and the subsequent conviction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss Gold Refiners Eye U.S. Expansion Amid New Trade Deal
High Court Fines Emalahleni R650m for Water Pollution; DWS Welcomes Ruling
Release of 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Stalled Amidst Technician Dispute
Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Saratov Oil Refinery
Crackdown in Meghalaya: MP's Son Fined for Misuse of Vehicle Flasher